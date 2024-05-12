AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-12

Islamabad: street crime shows upward trend

Fazal Sher Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Street crime has shown an upward trend in the federal capital during the last week as carjackers stole over 80 motorbikes and cars as well as armed snatchers snatched over 83 mobile phones at gunpoint in the various localities of the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 21 cases of various kinds of theft including robberies and cash snatching, and some cases of kidnapping. The 80 cases of carjacking included 73 two-wheelers and seven cars.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Koral, Noon, Margalla, and Kohsar police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole two cars and nine motorbikes from the limits of the Industrial Area police station; one car and eight motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of the Karachi Company police station; eight bikes from the limits of Koshar police station, and another six bikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole five motorbikes from the limits of Noon police station and six motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station.

During the last week, 14 cases of mobile theft, eight cases of different kinds of theft, and three cases of auto theft were reported to the Khanna police station; auto thieves stole one car and eight motorbikes, armed persons snatched 12 mobile phones and a case of robbery was reported to Karachi Company police station. Similarly, armed persons snatched five mobile phones as well as cash and auto thieves stole two cars and nine bikes from the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

During the same period, five cases of auto theft, seven cases of mobile snatching, and four cases of robbery were reported to Koral police station during the last week.

During the period under review, over eight incidents of mobile snatching and five cases of vehicles theft occurred in the limits of Noon police station. Similarly, Margalla station registered six cases of mobile theft, eight cases of carjacking and one case of robbery while another eight cases of auto theft, two cases of mobile phone snatching, and one case of robbery was reported to Kohsar police station. Furthermore, auto thieves stole nine motorbikes and one car, armed persons snatched mobile phones from 12 people, and robbers struck at one place in the limits of Shalimar police station.

Another six cases of mobile phone snatching and one case each of mobile snatching and robbery were reported to Shehzad Town police station during the last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

crime street crimes Mobile phones snatching robberies

Comments

Comments are closed.

Islamabad: street crime shows upward trend

There will be no new fuel subsidy or cross-subsidy schemes: Govt makes firm pledge to IMF

PM forms body to address issues hindering implementation of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ECC approves Rs4.86bn TSG for PAEC

Supplies by importers: Reduced rate of 1-4pc for purpose of tax withholding likely

MBS’s visit put off for ‘time being’

Toshakhana case: Presidential immunity granted to Zardari

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

Pakistan hockey team returns with silver at Azlan Shah Cup

AGP tells SC: Steps will be taken to make FBR policy board functional

Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

Read more stories