Islamabad: street crime shows upward trend

ISLAMABAD: Street crime has shown an upward trend in the federal capital during the last week as carjackers stole over 80 motorbikes and cars as well as armed snatchers snatched over 83 mobile phones at gunpoint in the various localities of the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 21 cases of various kinds of theft including robberies and cash snatching, and some cases of kidnapping. The 80 cases of carjacking included 73 two-wheelers and seven cars.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Koral, Noon, Margalla, and Kohsar police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole two cars and nine motorbikes from the limits of the Industrial Area police station; one car and eight motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of the Karachi Company police station; eight bikes from the limits of Koshar police station, and another six bikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole five motorbikes from the limits of Noon police station and six motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station.

During the last week, 14 cases of mobile theft, eight cases of different kinds of theft, and three cases of auto theft were reported to the Khanna police station; auto thieves stole one car and eight motorbikes, armed persons snatched 12 mobile phones and a case of robbery was reported to Karachi Company police station. Similarly, armed persons snatched five mobile phones as well as cash and auto thieves stole two cars and nine bikes from the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

During the same period, five cases of auto theft, seven cases of mobile snatching, and four cases of robbery were reported to Koral police station during the last week.

During the period under review, over eight incidents of mobile snatching and five cases of vehicles theft occurred in the limits of Noon police station. Similarly, Margalla station registered six cases of mobile theft, eight cases of carjacking and one case of robbery while another eight cases of auto theft, two cases of mobile phone snatching, and one case of robbery was reported to Kohsar police station. Furthermore, auto thieves stole nine motorbikes and one car, armed persons snatched mobile phones from 12 people, and robbers struck at one place in the limits of Shalimar police station.

Another six cases of mobile phone snatching and one case each of mobile snatching and robbery were reported to Shehzad Town police station during the last week.

