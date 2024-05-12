Deceptive marketing practices: CCP issues notices to 12 companies manufacturing ‘beauty’ products

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has taken cognizance of deceptive marketing by the beauty products’ manufacturers and issued notices to 12 companies regarding their false and misleading claims.

CCP’s preliminary probe revealed that these Undertakings were prima facie engaged in “greenwashing”, advertising their products as “Natural, Organic, Sustainable, Pure, and Chemical Free” without having any scientific evidence to support their claims.

Such unsubstantiated marketing claims not only mislead the consumers but also pose potential health risks to unwary users. The notices issued by CCP may set a significant precedent for responsible marketing practices that prioritize environmental integrity and consumer trust.

The undertakings in this business strategically omit the material information about the chemical/synthetic ingredients in their products from labels and marketing communications or use misleading terminology, imagery or labelling practices to hide the presence of inorganic components or chemical additives.

Hence, the consumers are significantly attracted by their environment friendly assertions like “100% Organic, 100% Natural, 100% Pure, 100% Satisfaction guaranteed, Pakistan’s No.1 Skincare Brand, Pakistan’s Best Organic and Natural Brand, Pakistan’s No.1 Online Organic Brand” and claims of the same kind.

The Competition Act, 2010 prohibits deceptive marketing practices under Section 10 of the Act. The Commission is further mandated to ensure fair market competition for consumer protection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024