AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-12

EU wheat climbs to nine-month peak

Reuters Published 12 May, 2024 03:09am

PARIS: European wheat futures rose on Friday to their highest in more than nine months on growing concern over potential crop losses from dry and cold spells in top wheat exporter Russia.

September wheat, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, settled 1.9% up at 249.50 euros ($268.86) a metric ton.

It earlier reached its highest since July 28 at 252.50 euros, with technical impetus from the opening of a chart gap, before paring gains in the face of chart resistance at 250 euros.

After Russian authorities said on Thursday that some grain belts hit by frosts this month will re-sow crops, reports of more frosts overnight added to worries about damage to Russian wheat.

Dryness in southern Russia is also continuing to unsettle wheat traders, with weather charts showing limited rain relief for the coming days in most of the zone.

“We are certainly still in a weather market regarding Russia,” one futures dealer said. “Investment funds are continuing to be active in wheat.”

Sovecon has reduced its forecast of Russia’s 2024 wheat crop by 3.4 million metric tons to 89.6 million tons, now below last year’s 92.8 million tons, the consultancy said on Friday.

In widely followed world crop forecasts released near the end of the Euronext session, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) also projected Russian wheat production would be lower in 2024/25, though the country would remain by far the world’s biggest exporter.

Record Russian exports this season had helped to push international wheat prices to a 3-1/2 year low in March.

In France, the condition of the country’s main wheat crop improved slightly last week but was still at its weakest in four years, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed. Maize sowing was lagging well behind the average pace of recent years. Traders are waiting to see if a warm spell this week will boost field work after soggy conditions so far this year.

Wheat European wheat US Department of Agriculture Russian wheat

Comments

Comments are closed.

EU wheat climbs to nine-month peak

There will be no new fuel subsidy or cross-subsidy schemes: Govt makes firm pledge to IMF

PM forms body to address issues hindering implementation of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

ECC approves Rs4.86bn TSG for PAEC

Supplies by importers: Reduced rate of 1-4pc for purpose of tax withholding likely

MBS’s visit put off for ‘time being’

Toshakhana case: Presidential immunity granted to Zardari

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

Pakistan hockey team returns with silver at Azlan Shah Cup

AGP tells SC: Steps will be taken to make FBR policy board functional

Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

Read more stories