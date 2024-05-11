AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-11

‘Independents’ won more seats than any other group: IMF

Tahir Amin Published May 11, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The ‘independents’ associated with former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won more votes than any other group and have formed a sizable opposition in the National Assembly, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Fund in its latest report on Pakistan stated that in March 2024, a newly-elected government came into power after almost seven months of a caretaker government, which continued the steadfast implementation of the SBA just as was agreed between the outgoing elected government and the Fund.

The current coalition government consists of almost the same political parties which despite heavy political cost implemented all the actions committed under the EFF program and approved all the prior actions under the SBA.

The return of the outgoing government to power after the elections means a continued commitment to the reform agenda agreed at the time of the SBA.

This not only means a higher likelihood for the continuity of reforms but also political stability for the next five years.

Although the elections were followed by litigation against the election results in some constituencies at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and superior courts, the initial decisions in the favour of the sitting government have reinforced legitimacy and stability to the constitutional and political system of the country.

The socio-political tensions have attenuated following the elections and confidence has returned following the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) for the completion of the second review.

Following the February 8 elections, a new cabinet was sworn in on March 11.

The two leading parties of the previous government (April 2022-August 2023), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), together with some small parties formed a new coalition, and Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) was elected as prime minister.

Independents associated with former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI party won more votes than any other group and have formed a sizable opposition in the National Assembly.

