JI flays mismanagement at exam centres in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi interim Ameer Munim Zafar has strongly lambasted the authorities over the mismanagement and corruption in matric exams and demanded immediate steps to control the situation.

Commenting over the grave mismanagement at examination centres in Karachi, the JI leader said on Friday that all the records of mismanagement and corruption have been breached under the incumbent regime.

He said that the copy mafia has been allowed to play it's nefarious role freely. Besides this, he said, the delay in delivery of papers, load shedding at examination centers and other issues badly marred the situation.

He said that the prevailing situation has jeopardized the future of tens of thousands of students.

The students, appearing in the exams, should not be made to pay the price for mismanagement and corruption on part of the education department and the Sindh government, he said.

On the occasion, he demanded immediate steps to bring the situation under control.

