May 9 protest: Pre-arrest bail granted to Gohar, others

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other leaders in a case registered against them for staging a protest on May 9 in violation of Section 144.

Judicial magistrate Arshad Mehmood Jasra, while hearing the case, granted bail to Gohar Ali Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, and Aamir Mughal against the surety bonds of Rs55,000.

The city police registered a case against Gohar Ali Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, and others for staging a protest rally on May 9.

The PTI chairman and other leaders appeared before the court along with their counsels. The court granted bail to PTI leaders till May 21 and issued notices to parties concerned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024