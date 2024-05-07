AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.35%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.14%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.04%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.4%)
PAEL 26.62 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.89%)
PIAA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PPL 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.75%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
PTC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.53%)
SNGP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,619 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,969 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.22%)
KSE100 72,761 Decreased By -3 (-0%)
KSE30 23,625 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.63%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah says it attacks north Israel with drones

AFP Published 07 May, 2024 10:47pm

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it attacked northern Israel on Tuesday including with “explosive-laden drones”, a day after an assault claimed by the Iran-backed movement killed two soldiers there.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged regular cross-border fire since Palestinian group Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel sparked war in the Gaza Strip.

In recent weeks Hezbollah has stepped up its attacks, which it says are in support of Gazans and its ally Hamas, and Israel’s military has struck deeper into Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah fighters on Tuesday launched “explosive-laden drones targeting enemy soldiers and officers”, the group said in a statement.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah launches deepest attack into Israel since Gaza war

At the same time, other drones “targeted one of the Iron Dome (air defence system) platforms”, the said, adding in separate statements that they carried out other attacks on northern Israel, including with guided missiles.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “two aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel, one of which was intercepted”.

“Light damage was caused and no injuries were reported,” it said, adding that “fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in several areas in southern Lebanon”.

Israel’s army said earlier Tuesday that two soldiers had been killed the day before in the country’s north.

On Monday, Hezbollah claimed a drone attack on troops near northern Israel’s Metula, with the Israeli military saying “a UAV (drone) was identified crossing from Lebanon” into the area.

In Lebanon, at least 390 people have been killed in nearly seven months of cross-border violence, mostly but also more than 70 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 13 soldiers and nine civilians have been killed on its side of the border.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides.

Hezbollah Palestinian Israeli army Hezbollah fighters Israel and Hezbollah

Comments

200 characters

Hezbollah says it attacks north Israel with drones

Aurangzeb says pension reforms on the cards as govt intends to curtail expenditure

Plot to kill five Chinese engineers hatched in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 sees volatile session, closes flat

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Uzbekistan foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

IHC judges’ letter: SC urges govt action on alleged interference in judicial matters

Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan-Japan game ends in draw

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

Read more stories