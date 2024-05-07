Turkiye says Israeli attack on Rafah shows it not acting in good faith

ANKARA: Israel’s ground attacks on Gaza’s Rafah city, a day after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal, show its government is not acting in good faith, Turkiye’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, adding Israel must immediately withdraw from the city.

In a post on social media platform X, spokesman Oncu Keceli said Israel’s operation came “amid such a positive development towards ending the destruction and massacre in Gaza”, and said the status quo in Rafah and the border crossing must be restored without further delay.

“An offensive on Rafah will affect not only the region but the whole world. Israel must immediately withdraw from the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing,” Keceli said.