Jaffar Mandokhail sworn in as Governor Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail on Monday sworn in as Governor Balochistan.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Hashim Khan Kakar administered the oath to Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail as the 24th governor of Balochistan in a ceremony held at Governor House.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bhugti, cabinet members, ministers and members of the provincial assembly.

Outgoing Balochistan governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, his cabinet members, and members of the provincial assembly also attended the event.

Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail held various key positions in the provincial governments, including finance minister, minister for planning and development, minister for education, and minister for revenue.