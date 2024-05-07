Wapda defends ‘National Gymnastics Champion’ title

LAHORE: Wapda has successfully defended its title by winning 53rd National Gymnastics Championship. Wapda secured 6 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals in the championship while Pakistan Army remained runners-up with 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals. Wapda athlete Muhammad Afzal was declared best gymnast of the event.

As per details, Wapda won gold medals in pommel horse, rings, vault, horizontal bar and team categories, silver medals in pommel horse, vault, parallel bar and floor categories and bronze medals in parallel bar, floor and horizontal bar categories.

Secretary General, Pakistan Olympic Association, Khalid Mehmood was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away trophies to the winning teams.

The two-day championship was held at Government College University Lahore. As many as eight teams participated in the championship including Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Pakistan Army, Railways, Police and Wapda.

