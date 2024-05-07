Homenet Pakistan Women Workers helpline inaugurated

LAHORE: Homenet Pakistan Women Workers Helpline Number 111-467-111 (042) was inaugurated by the Vice Chairperson of Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Jahan Ara Wattoo Sahib under the leadership of Ume Laila Azhar, Executive Director, HNP.

Treating women factory workers, domestic workers and home-based workers with kindness is a moral and social responsibility of all of us. Access to justice and law, elimination of all forms of violence in the workplace - is a fundamental right of women workers.

We are all obliged to raise our voice against violence and exploitation of home-based, factory and domestic workers at home, office or any public place. In case of any kind of violence and exploitation of human rights, Homenet Pakistan Women Workers Help. Contact the line number 042 (111-467-111).

Homenet Pakistan strives for the protection of women workers. Mental, physical, hereditary and financial security is a constitutional right of women. Harassment at workplace is a legal offence. Women Workers Helpline is a free for women to express their concerns and grievances, protect their rights and get immediate resolution of their problems.

It provides legal guidance and counseling platform, which will play a supportive role in empowering women working in the informal economy and providing a safe work environment. It will provide a safe and confidential platform for reporting workplace issues where women can seek guidance and support to address their concerns. This helpline mechanism will empower women workforce, ensure their protection, strengthen access to justice and legal services by making women aware of their rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024