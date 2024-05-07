May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-07

Shanghai copper falls on first trading session after holiday

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 07:29am

Shanghai: Shanghai copper prices fell on Monday tracking losses in London, amid a firmer dollar and a lack of clear demand improvement from the troubled Chinese property market.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 0.7% to 81,180 yuan ($11,254.84) per metric ton at the midday break, tracking an aggregated 0.8% decline on the London Metal Exchange, while the Chinese markets were closed for a holiday last week.

SHFE zinc shed 0.2% to 23,330 yuan, tin dropped 0.6% to 259,820 yuan, while aluminium rose 0.7% to 20,745 yuan, lead advanced 1.4% to 17,575 yuan and nickel increased 0.4% to 144,590 yuan.

The London Metal Exchange is closed for a public holiday.

The dollar index rebounded, after hitting a three-week low in the previous session. A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Copper prices have been supported by a potential cut of smelters’ output due to limited mine supply. However, data has not reflected any large cut and smelters with long-term raw material supply contracts are less likely to do so soon.

“The (copper) smelting profit of long-term orders still remains above 1,700 yuan a ton, so the willingness of companies with long-term orders to actively reduce production may be relatively limited,” said Huatai Futures in a report.

Despite the Chinese real estate sector showed no sign of bottoming out, steady demand from the power, electric vehicles and home appliances sectors contributed to a generally good end-user copper demand, Huatai analysts said in the report.

Shanghai Futures Exchange Shanghai copper Chinese property market Shanghai copper prices

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai copper falls on first trading session after holiday

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

147MW hydropower project: PD, NTDC should ink ‘standstill pact’ with Star: AG’s Office

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

Coal for project: KE seeks govt support

SECP approves PIA’s Scheme of Arrangement

SECP allows offering of tailored pension allocation schemes

ECC to meet today

Read more stories