Published 07 May, 2024

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 38.215 billion and the number of lots traded was 25,536.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 23.486 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.992 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.672 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.733 billion), Silver (PKR 1.276 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.104 billion), DJ (PKR 475.201 million), SP 500 (PKR 150.117 million), Copper (PKR 133.848 million), Natural Gas (PKR 98.972 million), Japan Equity (PKR 74.126 million) and Brent (PKR 16.993 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 57 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 80.491 million were traded.

