Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2024 06:05am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 06, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               276.73   279.38    AED                75.00     75.72
EURO                295.65   298.33    SAR                73.28     73.95
GBP                 345.04   348.14    INTERBANK         278.10    278.30
JPY                                                        1.76      1.80
=========================================================================

