KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 06, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 276.73 279.38 AED 75.00 75.72 EURO 295.65 298.33 SAR 73.28 73.95 GBP 345.04 348.14 INTERBANK 278.10 278.30 JPY 1.76 1.80 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024