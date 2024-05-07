Markets Print 2024-05-07
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 06, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.73 279.38 AED 75.00 75.72
EURO 295.65 298.33 SAR 73.28 73.95
GBP 345.04 348.14 INTERBANK 278.10 278.30
JPY 1.76 1.80
=========================================================================
