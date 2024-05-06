Industrial, consumer discretionary stocks drag Sri Lankan shares

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, as a drop in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks weighed.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.23% lower at 12,376.26. The benchmark had gained 1.67% in the previous week.

John Keells Holdings and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) dropped 1.5% and 4.2%, respectively, to top losses in the CSE All Share.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index dropped to 134.6 million shares from 147.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.2 million) from 2.47 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 52.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.11 billion rupees, the data showed.