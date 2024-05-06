Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Industrial, consumer discretionary stocks drag Sri Lankan shares

Reuters Published 06 May, 2024 05:48pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, as a drop in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks weighed.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.23% lower at 12,376.26. The benchmark had gained 1.67% in the previous week.

John Keells Holdings and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) dropped 1.5% and 4.2%, respectively, to top losses in the CSE All Share.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index dropped to 134.6 million shares from 147.5 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.2 million) from 2.47 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 52.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.11 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Industrial, consumer discretionary stocks drag Sri Lankan shares

Pakistan ‘a high-priority’ destination for Saudi Arabia: Al-Mubarak

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 gains over 1% as bullish trend continues

Faizabad dharna: CJP Isa dissatisfied with commission’s report

Board approves Engro Corp, Dawood Hercules Corp restructuring plan

ICC say 'robust security plan' for T20 World Cup amid threat reports

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

SC suspends PHC’s verdict against allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council

Climate change: Pakistan urges ADB to deploy additional resources for vulnerable countries

Read more stories