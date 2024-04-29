Brecorder Logo
Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:54pm

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by consumer staples and industrials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.90% higher at 12,310.95.

Hayleys Plc and Ceylon Cold Stores Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 8% and 7.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 166.7 million shares from 198.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.96 million) from 4.13 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 408.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.88 billion rupees, the data showed.

