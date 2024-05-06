Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Takei beats Moloney in Tokyo to win bantamweight world title

AFP Published 06 May, 2024 05:44pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Yoshiki Takei beat Australian defending champion Jason Moloney by unanimous decision on Monday to win the WBO bantamweight world title at the Tokyo Dome.

Fighting on the undercard of undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue’s title fight against Mexico’s Luis Nery, Takei started strongly before Moloney came back into the bout in his second title defence.

But the Japanese fighter, a former kickboxer who had won all eight of his previous boxing matches by knockout, took the title in front of a raucous crowd at the 45,000-plus seater venue.

“The 12th round was a real struggle,” said the 27-year-old Takei.

“I wanted to win by knock-out but Moloney was really tough.

“I knew he was strong before the fight and I trained really hard because of that – it’s thanks to Moloney that I was able to toughen up,” he added.

Moloney, who won the vacant title in May last year, saw his record drop to 29-3, with 27 wins by KO.

Earlier on the undercard, Inoue’s younger brother Takuma Inoue defended his WBA bantamweight title with a unanimous decision win over fellow Japanese Sho Ishida.

Ishida floored Inoue in the first round with a left jab but the champion recovered to dominate the fight.

Japan’s Seigo Yuri Akui defended his WBA flyweight title with a unanimous decision win over countryman Taku Kuwahara.

Boxing was returning to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 42-1 underdog James “Buster” Douglas knocked out unbeaten heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in February 1990 in one of the sport’s biggest upsets.

The unbeaten Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) puts his four super-bantamweight titles on the line in the main event against Nery, a former two-division world champion.

Yoshiki Takei WBO bantamweight

Comments

200 characters

Takei beats Moloney in Tokyo to win bantamweight world title

Pakistan ‘a high-priority’ destination for Saudi Arabia: Al-Mubarak

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 gains over 1% as bullish trend continues

Faizabad dharna: CJP Isa dissatisfied with commission’s report

Board approves Engro Corp, Dawood Hercules Corp restructuring plan

ICC say 'robust security plan' for T20 World Cup amid threat reports

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

SC suspends PHC’s verdict against allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council

Climate change: Pakistan urges ADB to deploy additional resources for vulnerable countries

Read more stories