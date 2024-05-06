Israel’s Rafah evacuation order ‘unacceptable’: EU’s Borrell

BRUSSELS: EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Monday condemned Israel’s order for Palestinians living in eastern Rafah to flee the southern Gazan city ahead of an expected ground assault.

“Israel’s evacuation orders to civilians in Rafah portend the worst: more war and famine. It is unacceptable. Israel must renounce to a ground offensive,” Borrell wrote in English on X, formerly Twitter.

“The EU, with the International Community, can and must act to prevent such scenario,” he added.

Israel begins evacuating part of Rafah ahead of threatened assault

The Israeli army on Monday told Gazans living in eastern Rafah to go to an “expanded humanitarian area” in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Shortly after Israel launched its military offensive on Gaza in October, Israel told Palestinians living in the north of the densely populated enclave to move to “safe zones” in the territory’s south – including Rafah.