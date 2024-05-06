Wynn Al Marjan releases new details of gaming resort in Ras Al Khaimah

Set to become MENA region’s very first casino, Wynn Resorts, Limited released new images of its luxury gaming resort, the Wynn Al Marjan, in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, it was reported by Arabian Business on Monday.

The beachfront resort – currently under construction – will span 62 hectares and open to the public in 2027.

Photo: Wynn Resorts

“Historically, the area around Ras Al Khaimah was a beacon for navigation and important trade on the Arabian Gulf,” Todd Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and Development, was quoted as saying by Arabian Business.

“We designed the 300-meter-tall resort tower with Ras Al Khaimah’s historic role as a great navigational sentinel in mind. We hope this becomes a new landmark, a new beacon, for travelers to Ras Al Khaimah from across the globe,” he added.

Boasting 1,542 rooms and suites, including 22 lavish Villa Estates along the newly-designed marina, the resort will feature multiple swimming pools, water features and private cabanas.

Photo: Wynn Resorts

The resort will also feature a 15,000-square-meter shopping experience hosting top luxury boutiques.

In 2022, US-based casino operator Wynn Resorts had announced plans to establish an “integrated resort”, including “gaming facilities”, in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras al-Khaimah is one of the seven members of the UAE, which includes the city state of Dubai.

Last year, it was reported that the UAE has set up General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) – a regulatory body for “commercial gaming” – a step that allowed for casino licences in the Arab Gulf state to move past the ban on gambling.

These recent moves to allow gambling have taken place against a backdrop of intensifying economic competition in the Gulf, especially with Saudi Arabia.

Last year Dubai saw an exceptional year in terms of tourism in 2023 as it received a record-breaking 17 million international tourists, according to the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism.