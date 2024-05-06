Brecorder Logo
KE says 71% of its service territory remains loadshed exempt

BR Web Desk Published 06 May, 2024 11:42am

K-Electric (KE) has said that 71% of KE’s service territory remains loadshed exempt, adding that the remaining experience loadshedding in proportion to the “loss profile determined on the basis of recoveries on account of electricity bills payment and power theft”.

In a statement, KE spokesperson said the maximum duration of loadshedding is capped at 10 hours.

“Power theft bypasses safety protocols of electricity infrastructure installed by professionals and can lead to faults, which should not be equated with loadshedding.”

The statement by the KE comes after last week Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi interim Ameer Munim Zafar demanded immediate relief for Karachiites against the power crisis and accountability for the K-Electric.

He demanded forensic audit of the KE accounts and presented an eye opening comparison between the performances of the same entity before and after its privatisation.

He recalled that the then KESC was privatised in order to minimise the load-shedding and losses and subsidiaries and to enhance power production and maintain supply.

For the past 18 years of privatisation, the KE has decreased its production from 9304 million units to 7334 million units â€“ showing a whopping decline of 19 percent instead of posting any increase, he said.

