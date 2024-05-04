BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 3, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill
- Pakistan’s iCube Qamar payload launches aboard Chinese lunar mission
- Sales of petroleum products fall by 6% in April
- IHC rejects IB’s plea to withdraw petition seeking Justice Sattar’s recusal
- Engagements through trade, investment are priorities of Pak-US relations: State Dept
- At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas
