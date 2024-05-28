Home-grown economic uplift: PM includes eight more experts into committee

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has included another eight economic experts, including professors from the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, in the ‘Home-grown Economic Development Plan’ committee.

As per a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the following were incucted as members of the existing committee:

Prof. Stefan Dercon (Oxford Professor and Policy Advisor FCDO)

Prof. Dr. Adnan Qadir Khan (Chief Economist FCDO)

Sayyem Ali (BOP Chief Economist)

Secretary, Finance Division

Zafar Masud, President BOP and Chairman OGDCL & PBA

Dr. Farrukh Saleem (Economist)

Dr. Ali Cheema (VC of LUMS)

Prof. Dr. Kamal Munir (Pro-VC of Cambridge University)

“The committee may co-opt any additional member(s), with permission of the chair,” read the notice.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz constituted a six-member committee to be headed by the finance minister for developing “Home-grown Economic Development Plan”.

It was learned that the committee would be headed by the Finance Minister, whereas, the Minister for Planning, Minister for Petroleum, deputy chairman Planning Commission, and Salman Ahmad would be its members and Rana Ihsaan Afzal would be the Secretary to the Committee.

The committee will be working with the Terms of Reference TORs; (i) to coordinate with Professor Dercon to make a work plan for the next two weeks’ virtual discussions; (ii) to develop an economic development plan keeping in view indigenous strengths and challenges; (iii) invite Professor Dercon to Pakistan for a detailed explanatory discussion on the new draft plan with the prime minister in the second half of May 2024.