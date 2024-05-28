May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N president after six-year hiatus

BR Web Desk Published May 28, 2024 Updated May 28, 2024 03:33pm

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was elected on Tuesday as president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Aaj News reported.

It may be noted Nawaz was removed as the party president in 2018 after a Supreme Court bench headed by then-chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not serve as head of a political party.

Meanwhile, 11 individuals obtained nomination papers for the election of the PML-N president, including Bashir Memon, Anwar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Ishaq Dar, Raja Muhammad Farooq, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman and Shah Ghulam Qadir.

Nawaz was elected in the meeting of the PML-N general council. Nawaz will now take over the party presidency from his younger brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had earlier resigned saying that “time has come” for his brother to “resume his rightful place” as the party president.

KU May 28, 2024 03:39pm
Unfortunate state of affairs n dismal future of country. These dynasties are deadlier than COVID, while no one mentions their NRO medals nor their attempts at destruction of judiciary. Suffer we will.
