AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-04

Pakistan launches first moon mission ‘ICUBE-Qamar’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark first, Pakistan’s lunar mission — ICUBE-Qamar — was launched from China’s Hainan province on Friday.

According to Pakistan’s Institute of Space Technology (IST), the satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by the IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), and support from Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO (Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission).

Speaking to Business Recorder, Professor Dr Khurram Khurshid, the Core Team Member ICUBE-Q, said, the satellite has been designed to revolve around the Moon to gather key scientific information including lunar images and relevant data.

“This information will help us develop more space projects on a bigger scale in future,” he told this correspondent.

The unmanned ICUBE-Q will take five days to reach its destination and will have a lifespan of six months minimum, he said.

An official statement from the IST said the Cube Satellite ICUBE- Q in lunar orbit onboard the China’s Chang’E-6 mission was launched from Wenchang Space Launch Site, Hainan, China.

The opportunity to release CubeSat in lunar orbit from Chang-E’6 mission was offered by China National Space Agency (CNSA) through Asia Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation (APSCO) to APSCO member states, stated the IST.

After thorough evaluation, Pakistan’s proposal was accepted out of all APSCO member states, it said.

Design, development and qualification of ICUBE-Q was led by faculty members and students of the IST in collaboration with SJTU and SUPARCO, the IST statement said.

CubeSats are a class of small satellites used by academic institutes for experimental and research purposes in low Earth orbits, generally with an altitude of less than 1000 kilometres, the IST said.

However, the statement said, these satellites are now finding many applications in higher orbits and deep space missions.

It said, the Moon is in an elliptical orbit at an average distance of around 384,000 km from the Earth which makes it challenging to communicate with and control small satellites.

ICUBE-Q is carrying two cameras as payload for imaging lunar surface and Earth/ Moon images from lunar orbit besides having 3-axis attitude control for desired orientation, onboard computer, hermal control, telemetry and telecommand and payload data communication modules for connecting through deep space network, the IST said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Moon Pakistan and China Institute of Space Technology Moon mission lunar mission iCube Qamar

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan launches first moon mission ‘ICUBE-Qamar’

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

Retrieving samples from far side of the moon: China launches historic mission

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

KP asks centre to pay Rs70bn hydel profit

Multi-Year Tariff mechanism: KE seeks Rs3.8/unit hike in base tariff for seven years

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

15th Islamic Summit of OIC: Pakistan demands unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read more stories