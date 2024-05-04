AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Domestic cigarette sales: Khyber Tobacco urges FBR to address persistent decline

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Tobacco Company Limited (KTC) has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to address the persistent decline in domestic cigarette sales due to massive increase in the smuggling of cigarettes of international brands, openly available in markets.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the company emphasised the need for continued vigilance and collaborative efforts to eradicate the menace of smuggled cigarettes from Pakistan’s markets.

The company said it had become the first national tobacco manufacturing company to implement track and trace tax stamps on its products and was committed to be fully compliant to all applicable health and fiscal regulations.

The company stated that implementing the track and trace stamps not only enhanced traceability but also signified the company’s dedication to upholding fiscal responsibilities within the country.

KTC being a leading publicly listed national company in the tobacco industry in Pakistan acknowledged the efforts of the FBR in its crackdown on illicit sectors. However, a lot more needs to be done to get rid of the cigarettes smuggling menace in Pakistan. The unchecked increase in smuggling does not only jeopardize the government revenue but also kills the national companies which are finding it hard to sustain in such an environment.

