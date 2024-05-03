AIRLINK 72.40 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.62%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.27%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
DGKC 80.45 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.14%)
FCCL 21.07 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.35%)
FFBL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
GGL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HBL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 134.80 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.32%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.53%)
MLCF 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.05%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.88%)
PAEL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.64%)
PIAA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
PPL 122.01 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (4.91%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.93%)
PTC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.68%)
SEARL 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.15%)
SNGP 71.30 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (5.47%)
SSGC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.46%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,517 Increased By 108.1 (1.46%)
BR30 24,632 Increased By 595.5 (2.48%)
KSE100 71,735 Increased By 1067.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 23,509 Increased By 285 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Adidas plots to swerve Samba slump

Reuters Published May 3, 2024 Updated May 3, 2024 01:47pm
Adidas sneakers and other shoes for sale are pictured at a shop in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Adidas sneakers and other shoes for sale are pictured at a shop in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Adidas sneakers and other shoes for sale are pictured at a shop in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Adidas sneakers and other shoes for sale are pictured at a shop in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2024. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: As Adidas aims to build on hot demand for its three-striped white and black Samba and multi-coloured Gazelle sneakers, it’s also taking steps to prevent the shoes from becoming victims of their own success.

The German sportswear giant ramped up production of the sneakers, known as “terrace shoes” and inspired by soccer fans’ footwear in the 1970s and 80s. Sales subsequently jumped from a couple of hundred thousand pairs a month at the start of last year to millions of pairs a month, according to CEO Bjorn Gulden, with Adidas now looking to further increase their popularity.

The company said terrace shoe sales helped drive its strong performance in the first quarter, without giving detailed figures for the Samba, Gazelle and Spezial. The shoes are priced at around $90 and up, with limited edition collaborations costing up to $350.

Samba, Gazelle shoes help drive Adidas sales while North America lags

Investors and analysts are watching closely for signs of Adidas becoming overly reliant on the shoes, with the abrupt ending of the highly profitable Yeezy business still fresh in their memories.

Adidas made a loss last year for the first time in 30 years after its break-up with U.S. rapper and producer Kanye West brought that trendy sneaker line to an end.

The Adidas Samba won Footwear News’ 2023 “Shoe of the Year” award, the first win for the brand since the Yeezy Boost 350 in 2015.

Bernstein analyst Aneesha Sherman estimates the terrace shoes will drive 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion) of sales this year, around 7% of Adidas’ overall revenue and close to the 1.7 billion euros Yeezy brought in at its peak.

She predicts terrace shoe sales will likely peak in all regions this year.

Apple announced a record share buyback program on Thursday as the iPhone maker revealed a smaller-than-expected drop in revenue.

“Obviously and clearly, this trend will not last forever,” said Thomas Joekel, portfolio manager at Frankfurt-based asset manager Union Investment, which holds Adidas shares.

“At the end of the day, the consumer decides, and companies like Nike or Adidas have to be agile to jump on these trends.”

When British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was seen sporting Sambas in a clip posted on Instagram earlier this month, some Britons felt he had dealt a blow to the shoe’s street cred. Sunak later jokingly apologised to “the Samba community”, but CEO Gulden said Sunak’s penchant for the shoe had had no impact on sales.

Adidas warns of 2024 sales decline in overstocked North America market

Limited editions

Broader trend cycles can be bruising for the big sportswear makers. In 2018, Adidas sales in Europe, its biggest market, fell when its minimalist white Stan Smith shoes started to go out of fashion. And Nike is currently scaling back supply of its classic Air Jordan 1 shoes due to weaker demand.

So Adidas is trying to spread its bets. Its chunkier, skater-style Campus shoes are becoming more popular and out-selling the Samba in some markets, Gulden said. Adidas also plans to ramp up marketing of its classic Superstar shoe to drive a renewed trend for it next year.

It recently launched a $200 version of the shoe with designer Edison Chen, featuring a rippled sole. Gulden said Adidas has been working to clear the market of seasonal colours of the Superstar, focusing only on the classic black and white, so as to make sure the market is “fresh” for new launches later this year and next.

“We will maintain the current franchises, and then time the activation of Superstar as we and the retailers need it,” Gulden said. “We will not push it globally in huge volumes. We will hold it back and let the consumer decide when he or she wants the Superstar.”

Bringing out more expensive limited-edition versions in collaboration with designers, like the $350 Y-3 Gazelle with Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto, is one way to keep a product in fashion.

“What Adidas and Nike are doing with some of their product is trying to follow the luxury playbook – premiumisation, exclusivity, restricting supply, making it all more desirable so you can have bigger margins and create a halo effect for the brand,” said Matt Clark, retail expert at consultancy AlixPartners in London.

For retailer JD Sports new variations on the Samba shoe in different colours and materials are helping maintain shoppers’ engagement, CEO Regis Schultz said in its recent results.

Retailer Foot Locker also flagged “strong demand” for Adidas terrace styles.

“Gulden is very much aware of the fact that you should not overstretch what you are doing to keep the model – to keep the brand and the model hot,” said Cedric Lecasble, analyst at Stifel.

“If they distributed tens of millions of Samba in the same year, they would sell them probably, but they would probably also put an end to the Samba dynamic,” he said.

Adidas Nike Samba

Comments

200 characters

Adidas plots to swerve Samba slump

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Engagements through trade, investment are priorities of Pak-US relations: State Dept

IHC rejects IB’s plea to withdraw plea seeking Justice Sattar’s recusal

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

Gold sheds further Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Joe Biden says ‘order must prevail’ on US campuses amid protests

Oil prices set for steepest weekly drop in 3 months

China to launch first probe to return samples from Moon’s far side

Excessive wheat import: Caretakers likely to find themselves in the dock

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

Read more stories