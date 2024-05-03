AIRLINK 72.41 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.64%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.06%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
DFML 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
DGKC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.6%)
FCCL 21.07 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.35%)
FFBL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 112.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 134.98 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.46%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.53%)
MLCF 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.05%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.88%)
PAEL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.9%)
PIAA 24.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.98%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (5.14%)
PRL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.89%)
PTC 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
SEARL 52.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.06%)
SNGP 71.45 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.55%)
UNITY 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,521 Increased By 112.1 (1.51%)
BR30 24,647 Increased By 610.6 (2.54%)
KSE100 71,760 Increased By 1093.4 (1.55%)
KSE30 23,519 Increased By 294.9 (1.27%)
May 03, 2024
French soft wheat rated 63% good/excellent by April 29

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 01:41pm

PARIS: Ratings of French soft wheat showed 63% of the crop in good or excellent condition by April 29, unchanged from a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The rating was the lowest for the time of year since 2020, when French wheat crops were also affected by heavy rain during planting, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

The good/excellent score for winter barley crops was also stable at 66% while the good/excellent rating for spring barley rose to 74% from 73%.

EU wheat steadies as Russia rain hopes fade

Maize sowing was 45% complete by Monday compared with 26% a week earlier.

