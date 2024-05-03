French soft wheat rated 63% good/excellent by April 29

PARIS: Ratings of French soft wheat showed 63% of the crop in good or excellent condition by April 29, unchanged from a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The rating was the lowest for the time of year since 2020, when French wheat crops were also affected by heavy rain during planting, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

The good/excellent score for winter barley crops was also stable at 66% while the good/excellent rating for spring barley rose to 74% from 73%.

Maize sowing was 45% complete by Monday compared with 26% a week earlier.