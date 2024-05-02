Agencies’ meddling case: PTI voices dismay at ‘conduct’ of CJP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday expressed dismay over the conduct of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) during the Supreme Court’s proceedings on the issue of meddling by intelligence agencies in judicial affairs and demanded a full court except CJP to hear the matter on a daily basis.

Speaking at a press conference along with Gilgit-Baltistan former chief minister Khalid Khursheed and PTI Core Committee member Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the meddling in the judicial affairs was a very serious issue but unfortunately a spectacle was staged in the apex court the other day.

He demanded that the matter should be heard by full court consisting of the existing judges of the top court to decide the issue as per the constitution and law of the land but the CJP should disassociate himself from the bench because he could not do justice.

Raoof said that the six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) penned letter to chief justice to take up the matter of spy agencies’ meddling in judicial affairs in the Supreme Judicial Council but he referred the matter to the executive and prime minister was asked to form a commission to investigate the matter.

However, he said that they should not forget that two persons who were implicated one of them was prime minister and other was operatives of intelligence agencies, adding that giving responsibility to an implicated person to constitute commission and appoint its head to look into the matter was in itself a crime in our view, which was committed by CJP.

He made it clear that if punitive actions were not taken against the meddling of judicial affairs by operators of spy agencies, the practice could be not reined in come what may.

PTI CIS stated that the entire judiciary was standing on one side about the interfering in judicial affairs, while the CJP on the other side, who always kept on saying that there was meddling in judiciary during his tenure despite the fact that even a common man knew that even today there was a judiciary was infringed upon.

Raoof went on to say that the IHC judges’ letter and the high courts’ responses were the indictment and the chief justice should have proceeded the matter as per the constitution; however, he adopted a entirely a different view on the matter, adding that this person was fighting against the entire judiciary.

He noted that all the judges were on same page that they should take tangible and practical measures to erect firewall against meddling in judicial affairs in future, but no one could judge as to which side the incumbent Chief Justice was standing at present despite the fact that PHC and LHC also submitted responses regarding meddling in judicial affairs.

About Labor Day, he said that Imran Khan-led government had taken a number of initiatives to make Pakistan a welfare state; however, unfortunately his dream could not be materialized due to the conspiracy to oust his government.

However, he stated that PTI would raise voice for the problems of the laborers and would make all-out efforts to address them.

Raoof lashed out at Punjab government for using force against peaceful protesting farmers who were being forced to sell wheat at lesser price then the production cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Abuzar Niazi said that judicial indpendece was the main feature of the constitution and no one would compromise on it because it judicial process was being sabotaged, then it would directly impact the individual right to access to justice.

He stated that it was not only the issue of judges or judiciary but of every citizen of the country, adding that judicial review was a check on the executive so it could not violate the constitution and law of the land.

However, Abuzar lamented that PTI filed a number of petitions including petition on May 9 incidents and reserved seats but these petitions were not fixed till date.

He stated that there was reports about fixing CJP’s tenure for three years for which the constitutional amendment was needed, which was directly related to the PTI’s petition regarding reserved seats; hence it was being delayed so as the mandate thieves could get the required majority in the parliament to do the necessary constitutional amendment.

Therefore, PTI leader stated that as how they could expect justice from the CJP in such situation.

He asked that who were leaking the personal information of judges and breaking the law to infringe the privacy, adding that it seemed that the country was being run by people to whom the law did not apply.

PTI Leader went on to say that no one would believe in judiciary independent unless judges made decisions against the will of the powerful and mighty ones.

Abuzar asserted that PHC judges in response submitted to the SC admitted that they received life threats from non-state actors from neighboring country, adding that the judges’ letter was a charge-sheet against the executive.

He stated that Imran Khan was denied fair trail and kept secret from public eyes to hide their wrongdoings and unlawful acts, adding that the state was hell-bent to convict Imran Khan by hook or by crook, as he was not provided the procedural safeguards.

All the sinister plan was executing behind veil so as no one could raise a question, he added.

On the occasion, Khalid Khursheed said that a special mouthpieces started to create a specific narrative after judges’ letter about the intelligence agencies interference in judicial affairs, adding that there was king of jungle and a law of jungle in the country.

He said that even some of judges received life threats from non-state actors and some got calls that they knew where their children were studying.

“We don’t know who is behind this,” he said, adding that Iddat case decision was given in similar fashion, which was the worst case in history.

He lamented about the glaring disparity in the treatment meted out to Imran Khan and a renowned corrupt money launderer, Nawaz Sharif, which showed a disturbing reality of double standards and injustice.

