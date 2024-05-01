Ex-IGP’s non-appearance: LHC expresses displeasure

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of Akbar Nasir former inspector general of police Islamabad in contempt proceedings against police for not safely escorting PTI President Pervez Elahi from the court to home.

The court said the conduct of the former IG could have serious consequences.

The court giving last opportunity to the police officer to appear before the court adjourned the hearing till next week.

The court observed that the police officer was not taking the court’s proceedings seriously.

The law officer told the court that Akbar Nasir was no more the IG of Islamabad.

The court observed that the transfer of the police officer could not have any effect on the contempt proceedings.

Qaisera Elahi, the wife of Pervez Elahi, filed a petition seeking contempt proceedings against the police officers of Punjab and Islamabad for their failure to safely lead her husband from the court to home.

A counsel representing the Punjab police officers stated that the police were accompanying Pervez Elahi, however, they were intercepted by Islamabad police in Gulberg for execution of an order of preventive detention issued from the authority concerned of the capital territory.

