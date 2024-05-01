NHA approves Rs4.133bn PC-1 for KKH-II

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the PC-I (Land Acquisition) of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) KKH Phase-II (Thakot to Raikot) at a cost of Rs4.133 billion for approval of Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Official documents revealed that Arshad Majeed Mohmand, chairman NHA presided over the meeting which deliberated on PC-I (Land Acquisition) CPEC KKH Phase-II (Thakot to Raikot) with a total length of 241km. The board recommended the PC-1 for approval of the ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the “PC-I for Construction of Motorway from Ghulam Khan to Esa Khel (165.410 km)” at a cost of Rs117.469 billion for approval of Central Development Working Party (CDWP)/ ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board also recommended the “PC-I Construction Quetta–Dhadar Section of N-65 (110.256 km)” at a cost of Rs55.379 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the “PC-I for Dualisation and Strengthening of Dhadar–Jacobabad Section of N–65 (188 km)” at a cost of Rs50,824.93 million for approval of CDWP/ ECNEC.

The board recommended the “PC-I for Construction of Kharan–Basima Highway (123 km)” at a cost of Rs63.400 billion for approval of CDWP/ ECNEC. The NHA Executive Board recommended the “PC-I for Construction of Wangu Hill Tunnel on M-8 (22 km)” at a cost of Rs62,258.408 million for approval of CDWP/ ECNEC.

The board also recommended “PC-I of Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) works, operational buildings, bridges of Access Roads (PKG-II) and pending liability of Lowari Tunnel Project” amounting to Rs37.257 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC. The NHA will ensure third party validation prior to presenting this PC-I before CDWP.

