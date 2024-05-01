AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-01

NHA approves Rs4.133bn PC-1 for KKH-II

Tahir Amin Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the PC-I (Land Acquisition) of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) KKH Phase-II (Thakot to Raikot) at a cost of Rs4.133 billion for approval of Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Official documents revealed that Arshad Majeed Mohmand, chairman NHA presided over the meeting which deliberated on PC-I (Land Acquisition) CPEC KKH Phase-II (Thakot to Raikot) with a total length of 241km. The board recommended the PC-1 for approval of the ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the “PC-I for Construction of Motorway from Ghulam Khan to Esa Khel (165.410 km)” at a cost of Rs117.469 billion for approval of Central Development Working Party (CDWP)/ ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board also recommended the “PC-I Construction Quetta–Dhadar Section of N-65 (110.256 km)” at a cost of Rs55.379 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the “PC-I for Dualisation and Strengthening of Dhadar–Jacobabad Section of N–65 (188 km)” at a cost of Rs50,824.93 million for approval of CDWP/ ECNEC.

The board recommended the “PC-I for Construction of Kharan–Basima Highway (123 km)” at a cost of Rs63.400 billion for approval of CDWP/ ECNEC. The NHA Executive Board recommended the “PC-I for Construction of Wangu Hill Tunnel on M-8 (22 km)” at a cost of Rs62,258.408 million for approval of CDWP/ ECNEC.

The board also recommended “PC-I of Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) works, operational buildings, bridges of Access Roads (PKG-II) and pending liability of Lowari Tunnel Project” amounting to Rs37.257 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC. The NHA will ensure third party validation prior to presenting this PC-I before CDWP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CPEC National Highways Authority NHA ECNEC Motorway PC 1 for KKH II

Comments

200 characters

NHA approves Rs4.133bn PC-1 for KKH-II

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories