Gaza ministry says 34,535 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7

CAIRO: More than 34,535 Palestinians have been killed and 77,704 wounded in the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 last year, the Gaza health ministry said on Tuesday.

Israeli military strikes across Gaza in the past 24 hours killed 47 people and wounded 61, it said.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service estimated that the bodies of a further 10,000 Palestinians were under the rubble of hundreds of destroyed buildings.

It said those figures had not been included in the updated health ministry death toll, which only registers bodies that are taken to hospitals.

“In light of the lack of heavy equipment, efforts to search for the bodies of the martyrs will remain insufficient and will not be enough to recover the bodies of thousands of them,” it said.

The accumulation of bodies under the rubble has begun to cause the spread of diseases, it said, as summer approaches and the temperature rises.