AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza ministry says 34,535 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 05:02pm

CAIRO: More than 34,535 Palestinians have been killed and 77,704 wounded in the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 last year, the Gaza health ministry said on Tuesday.

Israeli military strikes across Gaza in the past 24 hours killed 47 people and wounded 61, it said.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service estimated that the bodies of a further 10,000 Palestinians were under the rubble of hundreds of destroyed buildings.

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

It said those figures had not been included in the updated health ministry death toll, which only registers bodies that are taken to hospitals.

“In light of the lack of heavy equipment, efforts to search for the bodies of the martyrs will remain insufficient and will not be enough to recover the bodies of thousands of them,” it said.

The accumulation of bodies under the rubble has begun to cause the spread of diseases, it said, as summer approaches and the temperature rises.

Israel Palestine MENA Palestinian Gaza Gaza Strip Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Gaza conflict

Comments

200 characters

Gaza ministry says 34,535 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7

Finance ministry sees headline inflation decelerating further to 18.5-19.5% in April

IMF’s $1.1bn tranche to help Pakistan’s economic stability, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Selling pressure: KSE-100 sheds 593 points in another negative session

At least 143 killed in Pakistan’s unusually heavy April rains

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench adjourns suo motu hearing

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil edges higher as investors eye Mideast talks, rates meeting

Russia says shot down US-made missiles launched by Ukraine

Uber app closes Pakistan chapter, ceases operations in Lahore

Read more stories