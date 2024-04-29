What to watch this May: ‘Heeramandi’, ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Mother of the Bride’

The oppressive summer heat is upon us, but with it a new offering of summer programming is also available across a variety of streaming platforms.

Streaming wars continue with more and more big-screen names being seen on the small-screen, leaving much to take in.

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to debut his grand period piece on Netflix, while Brooke Shields will be seen in ‘Mother of the Bride’.

Jennifer Connelly will also be seen in a new series, Jennifer Lopez debuts a new sci-fi thriller and Anne Hathaway will headline a romantic comedy.

Here is a selection of all that is new and hot in May:

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’: Netflix

Bhansali – known for his grand period epics – sets this piece against the backdrop of rising political tension in British-ruled India.

The doyen of an elite house of courtesans, Mallikajaan – played by Manisha Koirala – rules supreme until a new rival threatens her reign and rebellion brews in the Subcontinent.

The series is set to debut on May 1.

‘Mother of the Bride’: Netflix

Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt headline this island comedy where Shields attends her daughter’s wedding only to find out that the groom’s father is an ex who she hasn’t seen in decades.

The film is set to stream on May 9.

‘Bridgerton’ - Season 3: Netflix

The beloved period series is back for a hotly-anticipated third season, based on Julia Quinn’s novels.

Season 3 will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) love story, as the series makes its way through the Bridgerton siblings.

The first few episodes are set to debut on May 16.

‘The Idea of You’: Amazon Prime Video

Anne Hathaway headlines this romantic comedy as a single mom in a whirlwind romance with the lead singer of the world’s hottest boy band.

However, as life may have it, his public life and superstar status present many obstacles for the two to overcome, and Solène (Hathaway) learns that life in the spotlight may not be as desirable as it looks from the outside.

The film is set to stream on May 2.

‘A Man in Full’: Netflix

Ace Hollywood actor Jeff Daniels is back on the small screen as a real-estate tycoon based in Atlanta on the verge of bankruptcy.

He must find a way to fend off his foes and climb back up. The limited series also stars the brilliant Diane Lane and will debut on May 2.

‘Dark Matter’: Apple TV+

Jennifer Connelly stars in this series based on Blake Crouch’s international bestseller.

Jason Dessen is abducted to an alternate version of his life and to get back to his true family, he needs to save them from the most terrifying foe – himself.

The series will premiere on May 8.

‘Atlas’: Netflix

Jennifer Lopez stars in this futuristic thriller where a brilliant counterterrorism analyst with a deep distrust of AI discovers it might be her only hope in order to capture a renegade robot.

The film debuts on May 24.

‘Maxton Hall - The World Between Us’: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the best-selling novel ‘Save Me’ by Mona Kasten, Prime Video debuts a new teen drama series that sees the quick-witted scholarship student Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) inadvertently witness an explosive secret at the very-posh Maxton Hall private academy.

James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), the egotistical millionaire heir, is determined to stop Ruby from spreading the truth, but unable to buy her silence, he’s forced to deal with her for the foreseeable future.

The series is set to debut on May 3.