Feb 02, 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ offers first look

BR Life & Style Published February 2, 2024 Updated February 2, 2024 06:29pm
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

Netflix unveiled the first footage from ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ on Thursday – a period drama series created by ace Bollywood filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

All set to be Bhansali’s very first foray into a series format, the show is described as “an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom”, according to Netflix.

Set in pre-independence India, it follows the story of courtesans in Lahore set against the backdrop of the independence struggle in the continent that was beginning to emerge.

The series is described as a “passion project” that Bhansali has worked on for some 14 years, added a report in Variety.

The cast featured veteran actor Manisha Koirala alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha.

Produced by Bhansali Productions, the show will debut Netflix later this year, added the report.

Bhansali is best known for his blockbuster Bollywood productions, especially period dramas. Among his popular films include ‘Devdas’ (2002), featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, ‘Padmaavat’ (2018) featuring Deepika Padukone and ‘Bajirao Mastani’ (2015).

