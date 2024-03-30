What to watch this April: ‘Ticket to Paradise’, ‘Crew’, ‘Ripley’

Eid-ul-Fitr holidays are around the corner and with it, a whole new slew of films and shows to buckle down with.

April will mark the release of a selection of theatre releases onto streaming platforms as well as a list of hotly-anticipated shows ready to entertain and delight.

Here is a selection of a few on offer.

‘Ticket to paradise’: Netflix

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite for this romantic comedy where they play a long-divorced couple who have to attend their daughter’s graduation and impending wedding – that they disapprove of.

The movie is set in Bali and promises plenty laughs and misadventures as the pair try to break up the wedding.

The film begins streaming on April 1.

‘Crew’

This sky-high comedy features a fabulous ensemble cast featuring Bollywood stalwarts Tabu and Kareena Kapoor along with Kriti Sanon as air hostesses, who find themselves unwittingly as part of a heist.

The film also stars singer Diljit Dosanjh and is produced by actor Anil Kapoor.

The film was released on March 29.

‘Ripley’: Netflix

This limited series is an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ and was also adapted into the 1999 Matt Damon film by the same name.

This iteration features Andrew Scott of ‘Sherlock’ as the conman travels from New York to Italy to help convince a wealthy man’s lazy son to return from an extended vacation. The show also features actors Dakota Fanning and John Malkovich

The series begins streaming on April 4.

‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’: Netflix

This mid-air thriller is based on a true story where two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground.

The show begins streaming on April 10.

‘Mary & George’: Starz

Julianne Moore stars in this stunningly outrageous period drama as a desperate countess who is terrified of losing her fortune and social standing.

She concocts a plan to transforms her son (Nicholas Galitzine) into the ideal lover for King James I (Tony Curran). Together, mother and son scheme, deceive, and murder their way to power.

The show begins streaming on April 5.

‘Sugar’: Apple TV+

Colin Farrell stars in and executive produces this series about a detective tracking the mysterious disappearance of the beloved granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer.

Expect a couple of twists along the way as the series comes to a shocking conclusion.

The show will debut on April 5.

‘The Veil’: Hulu

Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan star in this thriller series about a pair of women engaged in a globe-trotting game of cat and mouse. FX has described the series as “One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.”

The show begins streaming on April 30.

‘Scoop’: Netflix

Starring Gillian Anderson, this fictional dramatisation gives an insider’s account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew’s infamous interview.

The film debuts on April 5.