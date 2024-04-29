Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NBP’s profit falls 13%, clocks in at Rs9.8bn in 1QCY24

BR Web Desk Published 29 Apr, 2024 05:39pm

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), one of the country’s largest commercial banks, registered a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs9.82 billion during quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decline of 13% year-on-year.

The bank registered a PAT of Rs11.29 billion in the same period of the preceding year.

As per a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, NBP’s earnings per share stood at Rs4.56 in 1QCY24, a decrease from Rs5.29 in 1QCY23.

The decline in profit comes despite a massive increase in interest income.

During the period, NBP’s mark-up/return earned rose from Rs192.5 billion in 1QCY23 to Rs275.08 billion in 1QCY24, an increase of nearly 43%.

NBP’s profit surges by 72%, clocks in at Rs53.3bn in 2023

However, the bank also saw an interest expense of Rs245.95 billion in 1QCY24, up 54% as compared to Rs159.87 billion in SPLY.

As a result, the bank’s net mark-up/return earned declined to Rs29.13 billion in 1QCY24, compared to Rs32.62 billion in 1QCY23, a fall of 11%.

During the period, the fee and commission income earned by NBP in 1QCY24 clocked in at Rs6.28 billion, an increase of 27% against Rs4.96 billion earned in the same period last year.

NBP’s foreign exchange income rose by nearly 31%, up from Rs1.35 billion in 1QCY23 to Rs1.77 billion in 1QCY24.

Meanwhile, the bank recorded a massive gain of 1,098% on securities to the tune of Rs4.24 billion in 1QCY24, in comparison to a gain of only Rs369 million in SPLY.

During the period, NBP’s share of profit from joint venture and from association increased to Rs37.5 million, as compared to a loss Rs9.38 million SPLY.

During the period, the bank saw its non interest income increase 69%.

NBP’s operating expenses clocked in at Rs22.47 billion in 1QCY24, up over 4% against Rs21.54 billion in SPLY. The bank’s profit before tax clocked in at Rs20.43 billion in 1QCY24, an increase of 8%.

During the period, NBP paid taxes to the tune of Rs10.6 billion, as compared to Rs7.6 billion in 1QCY23, an increase of 39%.

PSX NBP National Bank of Pakistan EPS profit after tax financial statements PSX notice gain on securities

Comments

200 characters

NBP’s profit falls 13%, clocks in at Rs9.8bn in 1QCY24

KSE-100 falls 1.44% in anticipation of monetary policy announcement

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio, PM Shehbaz tells Bill Gates

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank: ISPR

Israel kills at least 20 Palestinians in Rafah, new Gaza ceasefire talks expected in Cairo

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs2.5bn in mineral mining subsidiary via equity injection

Audio leaks’ case: IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar rejects petitions seeking his recusal

Indus Motor Company’s profit jumps 38%, amounts to Rs4.45bn in Jan-Mar

Oil prices steady on Hamas ceasefire talks

PM holds talks with Saudis on investment, business prospects

Read more stories