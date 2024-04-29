AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Torrential rains, hailstorms damage properties, crops

NNI Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rains and hailstorms that lashed different parts of the country not only inundated low-lying areas but also resulted in damage to people’s properties and crops.

Seven persons were buried underneath the rubble after the roof of a house caved in the suburban area of Bajaur due to heavy rain.

On the other hand, although the rain that has been pouring in Khyber, Jamrud, Barra, Landi Kotal and other parts of Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) since Saturday has brought down temperatures considerably, bringing smiles on the people’s faces, still the farmers are worried that it may damage the wheat crop.

Similarly, the weather turned cold after Shikai and adjoining areas were lashed by hailstorms.

Heavy rains Balochistan not only damaged the road infrastructure but also damaged crops and orchards; thus causing a colossal loss to farmers.

Streams were swollen after torrential rains resulted in a flood-like situation in several areas of the province. Several sections of Quetta-Ziarat highway were washed away by floodwaters.

As was the case elsewhere in the country, rains were also reported from different parts of Punjab. It rained cats and dogs in Jhang and Sargodha.

Likewise, rain in the Neelam Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and snow over the mountains turned the weather chilly in these areas.

On the other hand, the weather department has predicted that the upper parts of the country will today again be visited by rains and hailstorms. It has said that showers and hailstorms are expected in different areas of Punjab, Islamabad, KP, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

