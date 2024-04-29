AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Special police body to probe judge kidnapping case

NNI Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

PESHAWAR: A special police committee has been swiftly established to probe the alleged kidnapping of judge Shakirullah Marwat in tank road Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This committee, comprising officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), local police, and other pertinent law enforcement agencies, aims to expedite the investigation process.

According to police officials, a dedicated team from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has also been mobilized to conduct a separate inquiry into the case.

Significant progress has been made, with the recovery of the judge’s vehicle, which was reportedly set ablaze by unidentified perpetrators following his abduction on Saturday. Efforts are underway as police teams endeavour to procure CCTV footage along the route of the crime scene for crucial evidence.

Simultaneously, an extensive search operation is being conducted across various areas of the D.I. Khan region in a bid to locate any potential leads or suspects connected to the incident.

It is pertinent to highlight that judge Shakirullah Marwat was abducted by unidentified assailants who set his car on fire.

