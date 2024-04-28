AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French FM calls for greater cooperation on European defence

AFP Published April 28, 2024

BERLIN: Stronger European cooperation on defence would act as "a second life insurance policy" alongside the NATO alliance, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Sunday.

In an interview with German daily Die Welt, Sejourne called for greater "standardisation of weapons systems on a European level".

This did not mean having "competing standards" within NATO but "strengthening the European pillar" of the military alliance, Sejourne said.

France’s foreign minister looks to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

"The development of the European defence industry should not be a substitute, but a complement" to NATO, the minister said.

"We have to take out a second life insurance policy alongside NATO," he said.

Concerns over the United States' commitment to NATO in the event of former president Donald Trump's re-election this year have precipitated discussions over Europe's military readiness.

Washington would remain a strong partner in defence, but Europe needed to develop its own "sovereignty and strategic autonomy", the minister said.

Sejourne echoed a message delivered by French President Emmanuel Macron in a speech at the Sorbonne University in Paris on Thursday.

Macron warned that Europe faced an existential threat from Russian aggression in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

He called on the continent to adopt a "credible" defence strategy less dependent on the United States.

Macron also said in his speech he would ask European partners for proposals in the coming months.

The contents of Macron's proposals would be discussed "intensively" with officials in Berlin, Sejourne said.

"France and Germany have a shared responsibility to set goals and act quickly and decisively," he said.

As an example, Sejourne cited progress on a joint battle tank project, with an agreement signed by the French and German defence ministers on Friday.

The project showed movement towards becoming a "power in the field of European defence", Sejourne said.

The minister by contrast acknowledged that Germany was going a separate way to France on air defence, with Berlin pushing its own European Sky Shield Initiative.

While the German project looked abroad for the purchase of missiles, "France has its own air defence equipment and there is neither the intention nor the need to buy this foreign equipment," Sejourne said.

France supported efforts to strengthen air defence "but we are encouraging them to buy European equipment in the long term", the minister said.

"By becoming dependent, Europeans are preparing for the problems of tomorrow," Sejourne added.

france NATO Stéphane Séjourné

Comments

200 characters

French FM calls for greater cooperation on European defence

PM Shehbaz meets IMF chief, reiterates govt’s commitment to revive Pakistan’s economy

IDB president vows to complete projects in Pakistan at earliest

WEF’s special meeting: PM Shehbaz highlights ‘global healthcare inequities’

Palestinian leader Abbas says only US can stop Rafah invasion 'disaster'

Push for truce ramps up as Israel pummels Gaza

Gaza set to dominate Saudi-hosted global economy summit

PCB appoints Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches

Dubai ruler approves new $35bn airport terminal

Second T20I: West Indies Women beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

Read more stories