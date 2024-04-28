‘Illegal’ rally: Gohar, Omar, others booked

ISLAMABAD: The city police have registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, opposition leader Omar Ayub, and others for holding a protest rally in violation of Section 144.

The City police have registered a first information report (FIR) at Karachi Company police station against Barrister Gohar.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Shoaib Shaheen, Amir Dogar, and 150 other PTI workers for holding a rally in the city against rigging in the general as well as by-elections and for the release of its incarcerated founding chairman Imran Khan.

