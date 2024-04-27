AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Hezbollah says fires drones and guided missiles at Israel

AFP Published April 27, 2024

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said on Saturday it had targeted northern Israel with drones and guided missiles after cross-border Israeli strikes killed three people, including two of its members.

A Hezbollah statement said the group “launched a complex attack using explosive drones and guided missiles on the headquarters of the Al Manara military command and a gathering of forces from the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade”.

The Israeli army said its Iron Dome air defence system “successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into the area of Manara in northern Israel”.

The army also “struck the sources of fire” of several anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon into the Manara border area, it added.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah launches deepest attack into Israel since Gaza war

Earlier on Saturday, Iraeli fighter jets “struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Qouzah in southern Lebanon,” the army said in a statement.

The border between Lebanon and Israel has seen near-daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began nearly seven months ago.

In two separate statements earlier Saturday, Hezbollah mourned the deaths of two fighters from the villages of Kafr Kila and Khiam.

It said they had been “martyred on the road to Jerusalem”, the phrase it uses to refer to members killed by Israeli fire.

Hezbollah has intensified its targeting of military sites in Israel since tensions soared between Israel and Iran over the bombing of Tehran’s Damascus consulate on April 1, widely blamed on Israel.

