Azam Swati granted pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: A session’s court on Friday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Azam Swati till May 21 in a case of uploading hate material against state institutions on the social media and directed Swati to join the investigation.

The court also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the record of the case against the petitioner till next hearing.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that his client wanted to join the investigation before the FIA to prove his innocence in the ‘fabricated’ case.

Swati recently ended his self-disappearance and surrendered in the cases against him after securing a protective bail from the Peshawar High Court. The cybercrime wing of the FIA had registered the case against Swati.

