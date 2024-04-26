SBP says forex reserves stand at $13.281bn

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves fell by $ 94 million during the last week. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday reported that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 13.281 billion as of Apr 19, 2024 compared to $ 13.374 billion as of Apr 12, 2024.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $14.4mn, now stand at $8.05bn

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 74 million to $ 7.981 billion due to external debt repayments. In addition, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks declined to $ 5.299 billion, down by $ 20 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024