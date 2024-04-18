AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $14.4mn, now stand at $8.05bn

BR Web Desk Published April 18, 2024 Updated April 18, 2024 08:45pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $14.4 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8.05 billion as of April 12, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.37 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.32 billion.

“During the week ended on 12-Apr-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 14.4 million to US$ 8,054.7 million,” it said.

The central bank added that it had executed the repayment of $1 billion maturing Pakistan’s International Bond (principal plus interest) during the said week.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had witnessed a slight decrease of $0.1 million.

SBP chief Jameel Ahmad has said that qualitative improvements in the external account allowed the central bank to more than double its foreign exchange reserves from $3.1 billion in January 2023 to around $8 billion despite the repayment of a $1 billion Eurobond this month.

Ahmad said that while speaking to international investors on the sidelines of the IMF, World Bank spring meeting in Washington on Thursday.

He said Pakistan was hopeful of signing a long-term IMF programme, which will facilitate additional external financing and the adoption of structural reforms to deal with longstanding issues in the economy.

It may be noted that Pakistan is expected to receive $1.1 billion in final tranche of the current $3 billion Stand- By Arrangement (SBA) this month.

SBP forex reserves Foreign reserves foreign exchange reserves FX reserves liquid foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves Pakistan fx reserves SBP data Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves exchange reserves central bank reserves pakistan central bank reserves SBP repayment

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $14.4mn, now stand at $8.05bn

Aurangzeb expects to avoid wild rupee devaluation as govt engages IMF: report

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

In joint session, President Zardari urges end to ‘polarisation’

Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs755mn in penalties on 8 banks, 1 EC

Gold retreats, falls Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KSE-100 ends marginally lower, still above 70,000

Oil extends losses on easing Middle East tension, demand concerns

Google terminates 28 employees for protest of Israeli cloud contract

Read more stories