AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 32.9 (0.44%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By 91.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-26

Stocks fall on profit-taking

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday witnessed a mixed trend and remained oscillating in both directions throughout the trading session as investors opted to book profits on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 72,593.25 points intraday high and 71,700.54 points intraday low, before closing at 71,971.40 points, down 80.49 points or 0.11 percent.

Trading activity improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 798.527 million shares as compared to 599.401 million shares traded on Wednesday. The daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 27.542 billion against previous session’s Rs 24.459 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 32.92 points or 0.44 percent to close at 7,525.78 points with total daily turnover of 724.818 million shares.

BRIndex30 added 91.4 points or 0.37 percent to close at 24,649.56 points with daily trading volumes of 550.031 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $406,344. The market capitalization declined by Rs 17 billion to Rs 9.952 trillion. Out of total 389 active scrips, 191 closed in negative and 173 in positive while the value of 25 stocks remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 119.648 million shares and gained Rs 0.50 to close at Rs 4.64 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 1.39 with 79.958 million shares. Unity Foods closed at Rs 24.91, up Rs 0.60 with 44.276 million shares.

Hallmark Company and Mari Petroleum Company were the top gainers increasing by Rs 74.31 and Rs 28.33, respectively to close at Rs 1,072.52 and Rs 2,829.10 while Unilever Pakistan Foods and Sapphire Textile Mills were the top losers declining by Rs 372.99 and Rs 79.34 respectively to close at Rs 20,255.00 and Rs 1,186.03.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the trading session in Pakistan’s stock market ended with the index closing at 71,971, indicating a slight decrease of 0.11 percent or 80 points.

Sectors such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Auto, Banking, Cement, and Fertilizer contributed to the index’s decline, with companies like MTL, POL, LUCK, FABL, and ENGRO collectively losing 206 points. Conversely, UBL, OGDC, and EFERT made positive contributions, adding a total of 167 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 278.46 points or 1.57 percent to close at 17,407.92 points with total turnover of 27.844 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 115.66 points or 1.58 percent to close at 7,182.18 points with 34.071 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 141.63 points or 0.75 percent to close at 18,948.17 points with 55.951 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 113.92 points or 0.72 percent to close at 15,986.77 points with 130.626 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 22.09 points or 0.34 percent to close at 6,586.42 points with 48.282 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 23.18 points or 0.59 percent to close at 3,947.88 points with 164.731 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed under pressure on institutional profit-taking in selected overbought scrips and adjustments in the earning season.

He said weak global crude oil prices, weak rupee, Government structural reforms for IMF new program likely to withdraw subsidies in energy, fertilizer and gas sectors and expectations over status quo in the SBP policy announcement next week played a catalyst role in negative close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

200 characters

Stocks fall on profit-taking

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Summaries: CCI questions ‘competence’ of provincial govts, ministries

Meeting held with US under TIFA

RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

NA panels: Govt, opposition agree on ‘power-sharing’ formula

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories