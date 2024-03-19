AIRLINK 63.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.41%)
BOP 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.01%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.88%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.58%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
HBL 108.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
HUBC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
MLCF 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.87%)
OGDC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 111.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 63.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.05%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.71%)
UNITY 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.69%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,752 Increased By 53.9 (0.81%)
BR30 22,657 Increased By 38.3 (0.17%)
KSE100 65,487 Increased By 596.4 (0.92%)
KSE30 21,715 Increased By 178.8 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

BR Web Desk Published 19 Mar, 2024 12:44pm

Inflow through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $141 million in February, a decline of 0.7% as compared to $142 million in January 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday.

Out of the total amount, $9 million has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $111 million have been utilised locally. The net repatriable liability stands at $21 million.

Meanwhile, cumulative inflows crossed $7.5 billion by February-end.

The central bank shared that total number of RDA accounts opened reached 668,701 from 659,806 a month ago at January-end.

As per the latest data available on the SBP’s website, the cumulative RDA inflow clocked in at $7.478 billion by the end of the previous month, out of which $1.559 billion has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $4.667 billion have been utilised locally.

Consequently, total net repatriable liability stands at $1.252 billion as of February-end.

Latest position as of the SBP website
Latest position as of the SBP website

Out of the total outstanding liability, an amount of $805 million is with Naya Pakistan Certificates, with $304 million in conventional NPCs and $501 million in Islamic instruments.

Similarly, an amount of $392 million is ‘balances in accounts’, the SBP showed.

Meanwhile, Roshan Equity Investments improved monthly and stood at a meagre $32 million.

Background

RDA is a significant source of foreign exchange inflows for cash-starved Pakistan.

The initiative was launched in September 2020 by the SBP and offers up to 8% profit on US dollar investments.

Last year, the central bank in its bid to attract further remittance inflows announced the launch of Diamond Category in the Sohni Dharti Remittance Program.

Roshan Digital Account Naya Pakistan Certificates SBP NPC RDA RDA inflows SBP RDA inflows

Comments

200 characters

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

Coal shortage period: Chinese may be allowed to declare OFME

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginal ground against US dollar

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Bitcoin slides 5% as profit-taking sweeps crypto

YoY: Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps, generation dips in February

Afghan refugee found guilty of Pakistani immigrant murder, convicted in New Mexico Muslim killings case

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

Read more stories