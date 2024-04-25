AIRLINK 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.12%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.92%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
FFBL 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.76%)
FFL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.03%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 117.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.54%)
HUBC 134.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.35%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.77%)
OGDC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.96%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PTC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
SEARL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.42%)
SNGP 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.21%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TRG 72.64 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.69%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.8%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,509 Increased By 16.2 (0.22%)
BR30 24,687 Increased By 128.9 (0.52%)
KSE100 72,045 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 23,771 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

93 arrested at LA university pro-Palestinian protest for trespassing

AFP Published 25 Apr, 2024 01:40pm

LOS ANGELES: Ninety-three people were arrested Wednesday at the University of Southern California’s Los Angeles campus for trespassing, police said, after pro-Palestinian protests erupted across US campuses this week.

“93 arrests” were made for trespassing, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on social media platform X. “No reports of any injuries. Patrols will remain in the area through tomorrow.”

USC said on X at around midnight that the protest had ended and the campus would remain “closed until further notice.”

“Students, faculty, staff, and people with business on campus may enter with proper identification,” the university said.

The pro-Palestinian demonstration at USC was among the latest to involve a confrontation between law enforcement and students angry at the mounting death toll in Israel’s war against Hamas.

The protests began at Columbia University in New York, where dozens of arrests were made last week after university authorities called in police to quell an occupation that some Jewish students said was threatening and anti-Semitic.

Demonstrators, including a number of Jewish students, have disavowed instances of anti-Semitism.

LAPD officers went to the USC campus on Wednesday afternoon, Captain Kelly Muniz told reporters.

Muniz said police “assisted the university in effecting trespass arrests” when protesters refused to leave.

California Hamas Los Angeles police Columbia University

Comments

200 characters

93 arrested at LA university pro-Palestinian protest for trespassing

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit from Rs21

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Read more stories