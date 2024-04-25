AIRLINK 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.05%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.92%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
FFBL 31.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.41%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUBC 134.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.35%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 37.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.56%)
OGDC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
PAEL 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 113.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
SNGP 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.5%)
UNITY 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.12%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,509 Increased By 16.2 (0.22%)
BR30 24,687 Increased By 128.9 (0.52%)
KSE100 72,045 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 23,771 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sanofi profit slips on generic competition and currency effects

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 01:28pm

Sanofi’s first-quarter operating income fell 14.7% as currency effects and cheap competition to its multiple sclerosis drug Aubagio outweighed rising sales of anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent, the French drugmaker said on Thursday.

Operating income adjusted for one-offs slipped to 2.84 billion euros ($3.04 billion), a touch above the 2.79 billion euros expected by analysts in a poll on Sanofi’s website.

The company reiterated that it expects 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to slip by a low single-digit percentage, excluding currency swings, citing higher taxes and an increase in development expenditure.

Currency changes would drag 2024 earnings lower by between 5.5% and 6.5% at current rates, it added.

Finance chief Francois-Xavier Roger told a media call that the decline in the Argentine Peso was a particular drag on first-quarter overseas sales.

Quarterly sales of eczema and asthma drug Dupixent jumped a currency adjusted 25% to 2.84 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations and accounting for 27% of group sales.

CFO Roger, previously at Nestle, said that preparations to list the Consumer Healthcare division on the Paris stock exchange from the fourth quarter were fully on track but other options, such as a sale, were still possible.

Chief Executive Paul Hudson has been trying to regain battered investor confidence in the drug pipeline since he unexpectedly abandoned 2025 margin targets last October under a plan to boost drug development spending.

Analysts have said the recent market debuts of drugs including Beyfortus, to protect infants against a common respiratory infection, are indicative of the company’s medium-term earnings prospects. Quarterly sales of Beyfortus came in at a better than expected 182 million euros.

Sanofi

Comments

200 characters

Sanofi profit slips on generic competition and currency effects

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit from Rs21

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Read more stories