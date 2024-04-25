AIRLINK 80.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.42%)
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets Britain’s Jeremy Hunt in Kyiv

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 01:13pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he met British finance minister Jeremy Hunt in Kyiv and called for sanctions against Russia to be tightened to stop Moscow bypassing them.

The Ukrainian leader said in a statement on the Telegram app that he was grateful to close ally Britain for unveiling this week a new 500 million pound ($625 million) uplift in a defence support package for Ukraine.

Zelensky thanks US Senate for approving Ukraine aid

“Particular attention was paid to sanctions policy. It is important to expand restrictive measures against Russia and exclude the possibility of circumventing sanctions,” Zelenskiy said.

He said Hunt would meet Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other ministers later on Thursday.

