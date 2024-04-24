AIRLINK 74.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.41%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.45%)
DGKC 78.05 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.06%)
FCCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
FFBL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.79%)
FFL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
HBL 117.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.15%)
HUBC 134.82 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.98%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.35%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.45%)
OGDC 135.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
PIAA 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.25%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.11%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.28%)
PTC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.62%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 69.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.9%)
UNITY 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,510 Increased By 75.4 (1.01%)
BR30 24,519 Increased By 299.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 72,187 Increased By 827.9 (1.16%)
KSE30 23,851 Increased By 283.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky thanks US Senate for approving Ukraine aid

AFP Published 24 Apr, 2024 10:43am

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday thanked the US Senate for approving a $61 billion aid package for his country.

“I thank Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for their strong leadership in advancing this bipartisan legislation, as well as all US Senators on both sides of the aisle who voted in favor of it,” he posted on social media minutes after the bill passed.

The United States has been the chief military backer of Ukraine in its war against Russia, but the new aid package that includes vital military supplies had been stalled for months in Congress.

Biden tells Zelensky US will ‘quickly’ send military aid

“I equally appreciate President Biden’s support and look forward to the bill being signed soon and the next military aid package matching the resoluteness that I always see in our negotiations,” Zelensky added.

“Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, artillery, and air defence are critical tools for restoring just peace sooner.”

The Ukrainian military has been facing a severe shortage of weapons and new recruits as Moscow exerts constant pressure from the east.

US Senate Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine aid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky thanks US Senate for approving Ukraine aid

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: cement leads charge as KSE-100 crosses 72,000

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

Oil prices climb amid US stocks decline, Middle East conflict

Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

PM suspends CCIR for ‘deliberate delay in tax cases’

Iran says ready to expand energy cooperation

Industries: There’s need for improving ‘energy equation’: Aurangzeb

Jul-Mar borrowing stands at $6.899bn

Read more stories