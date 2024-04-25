Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its upward trajectory as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 300 points during trading on Thursday.

At 12:25pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 72,392.44, an increase of 340.55 points or 0.47%. It hit an intra-day high of 72,593.25 before retreating.

A mixed trend was witnessed during trading with sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, and refinery trading in the green, while negativity was seen in commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

Experts have attributed the buying trend to an expected release of the $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan during the lender’s Executive Board meeting, which is scheduled on April 29.

The funding is the last tranche of a $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF, which runs out this month.

Pakistan is also seeking a new long-term, larger IMF loan. Islamabad has yet to make a formal request, but the Fund and the government are already in discussions. If secured, it would be the 24th IMF bailout for Pakistan.

On Wednesday, the PSX surpassed new heights as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 72,000 level for the first time in history to settle at 72,051.89, up by 692.49 points or 0.97%.

Globally, Asian stocks fell on Thursday as disappointing earnings forecasts from Facebook parent Meta Platforms hammered tech shares, while the yen’s slump past 155 per dollar for the first time since 1990 raised the spectre of intervention from Tokyo.

A 15% dive in shares of Meta in extended trading after the Instagram parent forecast lighter-than-expected current quarter revenue and higher expenses soured the mood, sparking a sell-off in U.S. tech and tech-related stocks.

The predictable hit to Asian tech stocks took MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7%.

This is an intra-day update