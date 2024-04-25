AIRLINK 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.8%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.97%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
FFBL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.65%)
FFL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HBL 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUBC 135.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.31%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.7%)
PAEL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
PTC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.65%)
SNGP 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.65%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.18%)
UNITY 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 7,516 Increased By 22.8 (0.3%)
BR30 24,661 Increased By 103.2 (0.42%)
KSE100 72,253 Increased By 201.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 23,806 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

BR Web Desk Published 25 Apr, 2024 12:25pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its upward trajectory as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 300 points during trading on Thursday.

At 12:25pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 72,392.44, an increase of 340.55 points or 0.47%. It hit an intra-day high of 72,593.25 before retreating.

A mixed trend was witnessed during trading with sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, and refinery trading in the green, while negativity was seen in commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

Experts have attributed the buying trend to an expected release of the $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan during the lender’s Executive Board meeting, which is scheduled on April 29.

The funding is the last tranche of a $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF, which runs out this month.

Pakistan is also seeking a new long-term, larger IMF loan. Islamabad has yet to make a formal request, but the Fund and the government are already in discussions. If secured, it would be the 24th IMF bailout for Pakistan.

On Wednesday, the PSX surpassed new heights as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 72,000 level for the first time in history to settle at 72,051.89, up by 692.49 points or 0.97%.

Globally, Asian stocks fell on Thursday as disappointing earnings forecasts from Facebook parent Meta Platforms hammered tech shares, while the yen’s slump past 155 per dollar for the first time since 1990 raised the spectre of intervention from Tokyo.

A 15% dive in shares of Meta in extended trading after the Instagram parent forecast lighter-than-expected current quarter revenue and higher expenses soured the mood, sparking a sell-off in U.S. tech and tech-related stocks.

The predictable hit to Asian tech stocks took MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7%.

This is an intra-day update

Stock markets KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index psx companies KSE-100 index kse-100 IMF Program IMF and Pakistan KSE 100 companies IMF executive board Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Oil steady as market weighs US demand concerns, Middle East conflict risks

Pakistan misses wheat production target

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Read more stories